John Travolta surprises his fans by THIS look

Actor John Travolta has been rocking the bald look for quite some time, and he recently surprised fans by stepping out with a head full of hair.
7240 reads Mumbai
John Travolta surprises his fans by THIS lookJohn Travolta surprises his fans by THIS look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It happened when Travolta along with his "Grease" co-star Olivia Newton-John recreated looks of Sandy and Danny from the hit 1978 teen film for a special movie screening in Florida. "First time in costume since we made the movie! So excited," Olivia wrote as she posted the image. Olivia was seen wearing a "good Sandy" outfit with a yellow midi-skirt and cardigan over a white shirt and flat shoes, while Travolta went for Danny Zuko's iconic quiff hairstyle and leather jacket look. But what caught attention was Travolta's hair. 

After flaunting bald for about a year, Travolta surprised his fans with the new look. "Where did you borrow the hair from?" one wrote, while another said: "How did you grow hair?" "He has his hair back and he looks the same," one said.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Grease will ALWAYS be the word.

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) on

ALSO READ Here's why Queen Elizabeth II once scolded a Harry Potter star

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement