John Travolta surprises his fans by THIS look

Actor John Travolta has been rocking the bald look for quite some time, and he recently surprised fans by stepping out with a head full of hair.

It happened when Travolta along with his "Grease" co-star Olivia Newton-John recreated looks of Sandy and Danny from the hit 1978 teen film for a special movie screening in Florida. "First time in costume since we made the movie! So excited," Olivia wrote as she posted the image. Olivia was seen wearing a "good Sandy" outfit with a yellow midi-skirt and cardigan over a white shirt and flat shoes, while Travolta went for Danny Zuko's iconic quiff hairstyle and leather jacket look. But what caught attention was Travolta's hair.

After flaunting bald for about a year, Travolta surprised his fans with the new look. "Where did you borrow the hair from?" one wrote, while another said: "How did you grow hair?" "He has his hair back and he looks the same," one said.

Credits :IANS

