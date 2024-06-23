John Waters Talks About Actors That Would Be His Dream Cast; Says They're Going to Be in His Upcoming Movie

John Waters has made audiences laugh, shriek, and think for about six decades. With uber-successful (and sometimes controversial) films like Hairspray and Pink Flamingos, which made the late drag queen Divine a star, and fan favorites like Serial Mom and Cry-Baby, the iconic "Pope of Trash" has pushed boundaries ever since. With no moving out of Baltimore, Waters has undeniably become a Hollywood legend.

John Waters talks about his dream cast

A-list actors still want to work with him. Aubrey Plaza has been cast in the film adaptation of his 2022 book Liarmouth, despite the movie not having a production company attached. Waters hasn't directed a film since 2004's A Dirty Shame, but he's gotten his fair share of awards since then. The Academy Museum dedicated a 12-gallery exhibition to his cultural contributions last year, and he got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Waters spoke about the potential Liarmouth film, his biggest regret, and what his obituary will say about his career as he prepared to host Mosswood Meltdown in Oakland in July, as per PEOPLE.

"Sure. But they're going to be in this movie, so I can't talk about it yet. Yeah, there's plenty. I met Meryl Streep, but she never said, 'Let's meet.'"

Waters never reads a script he didn’t write

Waters has a unique perspective on creativity. He was asked if he would ever adapt someone else's book into a movie. His response was a definitive no. "Never. I have never even read a script that I didn't write. The fun of it for me if there's ever fun is thinking it up. I wouldn't know how to direct somebody else's stuff. I'm a writer. Once I think it up, 'Oh, now I have to do it.' A lot of it to me is writing the script. Then, I've played all the characters in my mind for a year before we even get there. Whoever gets the parts, the stars, don't ever have to read. They just, if they ever use the word ‘journey,’ I never hire them."

Asked about his dislike of the word "journey," Waters replied, "I hate that word. It's so overused, especially in LA. You're not on a journey.

It is Waters' proven ability to find and nurture talent that has led him to create his own Dreamland collective of actors, including Mary Vivian Pearce, Mink Stole, Pat Moran, and more, as well as cast high-profile stars such as Johnny Depp, Kathleen Turner, Christina Ricci, and Selma Blair in his movies.

Fans are buzzing about Liarmouth's upcoming movie, especially with Aubrey Plaza in the lead. Taking on Plaza's quirky and offbeat roles seems like the perfect fit for Waters. Her involvement in the project shows Waters' ability to attract top talent.

