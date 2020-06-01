John Wick 4: Director shares a crucial update from Keanu Reeves starrer

John Wick 4 is in the making and the director has shared an interesting update from the Keanu Reeves starrer.

Several movies in Hollywood have been impacted due to the ongoing pandemic. Filming of numerous projects have been brought to a halt and release dates have been changed. John Wick 4 is one of those many projects that have been impacted due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The Keanu Reeves starrer has been delayed to May 2022. The fourth movie in the franchise starring Keanu Reeves has kept the plot under wraps. However, director Chad Stahelski has shared an update about a few scenes in the movie.

In a new interview, the filmmaker revealed that he will be borrowing a few scenes from John Wick 3 aka John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the director revealed that these are scenes that were shot for the third movie in the franchise but the flick did not have room to incorporate it. The director feels these chopped scenes would fit in the fourth John Wick movie.

"We had a couple of overlapping thematics, and I stripped it down to the bare essentials. There were two action sequences that we had really kind of conceived, but we just didn’t have room for them. So, we pulled them from the movie," he explained. "So, we pulled them from the movie. And I’d like to think that 90 percent of what I pulled, there’s a place in John Wick 4 that I can definitely reinsert them," Stahelski added.

“I’d like to think that 90 percent of what I pulled, there’s a place in John Wick 4 that I can definitely reinsert them," the filmmaker assured. The director also confirmed that he is reuniting with John Wick: Chapter 3 co-writer. "Shay Hatten is working with me right now, yep," he said.

