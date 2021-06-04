John Wick 4: Hongkong's legendary action star Donnie Yen joins Keanu Reeves' assassin flick

According to a latest report in Deadline, Donnie Yen will come onboard and essay the character of an old friend of Keanu Reeves’ super assassin John Wick.

John Wick fans gather! The action flick just got even more intense as director Chad Stahelski has roped in legendary Hongkong-based actor and stunt director Donnie Yen to star alongside Keanu Reeves. According to a latest report in Deadline, Yen will come onboard and essay the character of an old friend of Reeves’ super assassin John Wick. The report revealed that the two friends share the same history as well as many of the same enemies.

Yen, a martial arts expert, is globally known for his slick action work in films like xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the IP Man franchise. Director Stahelski is ecstatic with Yen's addition to the talented cast as he said, "We are very lucky to have Donnie Yen join the franchise. I am looking forward to working with him in this exciting new role."

Producer Basil Iwanyk also echoed similar sentiments. "Donnie Yen will bring a vibrant and powerful energy to the franchise. We were determined to bring him on board to John Wick 4 and are thrilled for the opportunity to have such a major talent to collaborate with Keanu," he said. Filming for John Wick 4 is slated to begin in the next few months in France, Germany and Japan.

The action flick is the fourth instalment in the super hit franchise and will be written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. Producers are Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski, with Keanu Reeves and Louise Rosner taking on roles as executive producers.

Are you a John Wick fan? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Lil Nas X gets a visually striking three story tall wall mural in Philadelphia in honour of Pride Month

Share your comment ×