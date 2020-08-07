John Wick 5 CONFIRMED; Keanu Reeves to shoot the film back to back with the fourth installation

In a recent statement to Deadline, Lionsgate studio confirmed that John Wick 5 will be happening. Not only this, but the studio also revealed that Keanu will be shooting for the 5th installation of the film back-to-back with John Wick 4.

The John Wick film series is one of the rare franchises to grow in popularity. The first movie grossed over USD 43 million in its domestic release, the second one made USD 92 million, and the third film grew to a gross of USD 171 million. The worldwide grosses had a similar trajectory.

“We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two instalments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year,” the studio’s CEO John Feltheimer announced via Deadline.

John Wick 4 is currently scheduled to be released on May 27, 2022. Keanu recently opened up about why he decided to take the role in the fourth installation of the hit film series. Speaking to Empire magazine, Keanu revealed what made him return for the film and said: "Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing," he stated.

"It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from," Keanu Reeves continued. Talking about the same, co-star Carrie-Anne Moss disclosed, "I never thought that it would happen. It was never on my radar at all." However, she agreed to Keanu Reeves about the script.

