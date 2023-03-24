John Wick: Chapter 4 - Is there a post-credits scene? Here's everything you need to know

John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest addition to the John Wick franchise, is one of the most anticipated film releases of recent times. The movie, which has a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes, is said to be the longest in the franchise so far, and its projected box office earnings are expected to surpass the first three John Wick films.

The film is the perfect opportunity to set up a base for not only the spinoffs of the John Wick universe but also the potential sequel and the next film in the series, aka John Wick: Chapter 5. Will the film, which is all set for a 24 March 2023 release, have a post-credits scene to hint at the upcoming sequel and spinoffs in the franchise? Keep reading to find out.

Does John Wick: Chapter 4 have a post-credits scene?

Yes, John Wick: Chapter 4 has a post-credits scene and is expected to hint at not just the fate of the characters of the movie but also potential future storylines of the universe. This will be the first John Wick movie to have a post-credits scene, with none of the original three movies having had one. This is why the post-credits scene is not just important but also surprising for the fans of the popular action-thriller film franchise.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is the last movie in the main series before the franchise moves to the spinoffs, the post-credits scene is crucial in setting up future plotlines, pointing at a few Easter eggs and hinting at potential events for the audience.

Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane will reprise their roles as John Wick and Winston Scott in the upcoming spin-off Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas as Rooney Brown, a ballerina, and an assassin. The upcoming spinoff film takes place between the events of the third and fourth movies, thus the post-credits scene will not be having any impact on it.

Talking about his character, Reeves has previously told GQ, "He's got this beautiful, tragic conundrum—these two selves. The John who was married, and John Wick, the assassin. John wants to be free. But the only way he knows how is through John Wick. And John Wick keeps f*cking killing people and breaking rules. We're really watching a person fight for their life and their soul."