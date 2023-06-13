John Wick: Chapter 4; Keanu Reeves opens up about new characters, says they 'work together against the table'

Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 had a successful run globally. Over the years, Keanu Reeves has wowed his fans in his iconic role as John Wick. John Wick: Chapter 4 was the latest installment of the action-packed franchise. Here is what Keanu Reeves had to say about the movie and his co-stars

Keanu Reeves talks about the new cast joining John Wick

John Wick has had three successful rounds at the box office, and the first one has brought tremendous success as well. The cast of the movie, alongside Keanu Reeves, included familiar names like Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and Laurence Fishburne, but a few new faces also appeared in the movie. Keanu spoke about what it was like to work with his co-actors in a recent press release. “Chad really hooked into this idea of trying to study John Wick through the situations of other characters, and he was really drawn to the good, the bad, and the ugly,” Reeves mentioned.

The charismatic actor spoke about his new co-stars as well while explaining, “And so enter Donnie Yen as Cain, and Shamir Anderson as the tracker, we have Hiroyuki Sanada, who I worked with on 47 Ronin, he has a daughter who’s working with him, and that's the incomparable Rina Sawayama, and then the antagonist of the piece, the Marquis, Bill Skarsgard."

Keanu Reeves talks about the plot of John Wick: Chapter 4

Keanu delved into the story of the movie and further explained, “You're kinda following their stories as they're trying to get John Wick and, Cain and John Wick have a past, the tracker is kind of a younger character, who's kind of outside of it was not an assassin but and gets kind of takes a deal to force to become an assassin.”

He added, “And these characters come after John. And then there are moments where we have to work together against the table. So that dynamic is a way of opening up the world. Who are these other characters that exist in this world? And then how do they interact with John? How does John interact with them?”

John Wick: Chapter 4 was released globally on March 23, 2023. The movie will make its digital premiere in India on 23 June, 2023. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Exclusive look: John Wick 4 insane Montmartre staircase fight sequence BTS video