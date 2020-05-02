John Wick: Chapter 4: Keanu Reeves starrer action film’s release delayed until 2022 due to COVID 19 crisis

Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4’s release has been delayed until 2022 due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Keanu Reeves’s John Wick: Chapter 4 has joined the long list of films that have been delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. With governments and healthcare experts across the world stressing on the importance of social distancing amid the ongoing health crisis, the production of various movies has been discontinued in order to promote self-isolation. As a result, the ongoing pandemic has resulted in delayed releases of numerous upcoming movies. Reeves’s upcoming film will release in 2022.

The action-thriller film, which was initially scheduled to release on May 21, 2021, will now hit the theatres on May 27, 2022. In addition to this, Ryan Reynold starrer The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard has also been moved back a year, Variety reported. The sequel of the 2017 action-comedy film was originally scheduled to open on August 28, 2020. However, due to COVID 19, it will now release on August 28, 2021. The star-studded film will also star Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hopper, Antonio Banderas, and Morgan Freeman.

The coronavirus shut down has caused a domino effect and has even taken a toll on the film releasing in 2022. Earlier this week, Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 3 also joined the list of delayed films. Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Co. announced the revised theatrical release schedules on April 24 and confirmed the delay.

The sequel of Marvel’s Benedict Cumberbatch starrer 2016 film has been pushed back from November 2021 to March 2022. Meanwhile, Sony has decided to delay the release of its upcoming Spider-Man film, third in the Tom Holland series. The film which was earlier scheduled to release in July 2021, will now hit the movie theatres in November 2021, Fox News reported.

