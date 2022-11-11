John Wick: Chapter 4: Trailer: Keanu Reeves returns to unleash mayhem with insane action

The trailer of Keanu Reeves' much-awaited film, John Wick Chapter 4 was released recently and the action-packed adventure promises yet another adventure-filled ride from the John Wick franchise. The fourth installment of the film brings back Keanu Reeves as a deadly assassin and this time, he is out to save his own life as he faces a new enemy.

In Chapter 4, John Wick (Keanu) finds a path to defeating The High Table. Although to earn his freedom he must enter the deadliest of duels and face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe. The trailer promises some extreme action sequences and also teases John Wick having one of the biggest showdowns Wick has ever come across. One of the highlights of the trailer has also been the scene where an old West-style duel can be seen between Reeves and Bill Skarsgard's characters.