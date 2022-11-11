John Wick: Chapter 4: Trailer: Keanu Reeves returns to unleash mayhem with insane action
The trailer of John Wick: Chapter 4 starring Keanu Reeves has now been released and it showcases the actor return as the deadly hitman with extreme action sequences that will blow your mind.
The trailer of Keanu Reeves' much-awaited film, John Wick Chapter 4 was released recently and the action-packed adventure promises yet another adventure-filled ride from the John Wick franchise. The fourth installment of the film brings back Keanu Reeves as a deadly assassin and this time, he is out to save his own life as he faces a new enemy.
In Chapter 4, John Wick (Keanu) finds a path to defeating The High Table. Although to earn his freedom he must enter the deadliest of duels and face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe. The trailer promises some extreme action sequences and also teases John Wick having one of the biggest showdowns Wick has ever come across. One of the highlights of the trailer has also been the scene where an old West-style duel can be seen between Reeves and Bill Skarsgard's characters.
Check out the John Wick Chapter 4 trailer here:
In the opening scene of the trailer, we see Donnie Yen's character telling Reeves'' John Wick, "You are going to die."Apart from Reeves, the film also stars Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard, and Ian McShane. Filmmaker Chad Stahelski, who has directed the previous three films, has also helmed the upcoming sequel. John Wick Chapter 4 is slated to release on March 24, 2023, the fourth instalment is a direct sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3. The action franchise has been one of the most successful ones of Keanu's career and have been eagerly waiting for the fourth installment's release.
Keanu Reeves in Ballerina spinoff
Recently reports have suggested that Keanu Reeves is expected to make an appearance as John Wick in Ballerina, a female-centric spinoff in the popular action franchise which will star Ana de Armas. The spin-off will revolve around a young female assassin who seeks revenge against those who killed her family. Previously, producer Basil Iwanyk described Ian McShane’s role as "pivotal." It’s not yet clear how Reeves will fit into the story. Ballerina is being directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten and is currently in production.
ALSO READ: Keanu Reeves to host a docuseries on Formula One for Disney+