John Wick: Chapter 4: When will Keanu Reeves's new movie stream online? Here are the details

John Wick: Chapter 4 has hit theatres around the world, and it is blowing audiences away with its plot twist and actionable subject line, as well as the film's fresh vibe. Connecting to its previous season.

The John Wick franchise began in 2014 with the release of John Wick, followed by two sequels, John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum, in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

The new John Wick: Chapter 4 is doing well at the box office, with audiences pre-booking the show ahead of time, so there is less of a chance that you will miss out if you do not buy a ticket for this weekend.

Here is a recap and short synopsis of chapter 4's content.

Marquis, the sadistic frontman of The High Table, represents the new administration, laws, and ideologies ushering in a new era in Wick's world. John Wick can now challenge the Marquis to single combat, win or lose, and escape. Wick will no longer be a target if he succeeds, and the Table will keep its pledge. John Wick is aware that he left a good life behind a very long time ago, regardless of the unfortunate outcome.

To bring fresh details through all the chacos, John Wick: Chapter 4 will soon be available to audiences on their preferred streaming medium, and here is a list of potential platforms.

John Wick Chapter 4 Streaming Update:

John Wick: Chapter 4 is only accessible in theatres as of March 24, 2023. Neither

It isn't available for streaming, purchase, or rental through any digital or VOD service like Amazon Prime.

Although the exact date of its addition to a streaming service is unknown, given that it was produced by Lionsgate, American audiences are expected to be able to watch the action sequel on Starz, the Roku Channel, and Peacock.

List of potential streaming services for previous seasons of John Wick

With the weekend approaching, it is suggested that you have a John Wick marathon weekend before the season 4 sequel hits the OTT medium. Sooner or later, it will be out on the open medium, which will definitely be rushed and watched by many.

John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum—are all available for streaming on Netflix if you are a user from the US. The trilogy is now accessible if you have a subscription to that service.

On other platforms, like Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video, which you may sign up for, you can rent or buy the movies.

ALSO READ: John Wick 4 Thursday Previews Box Office: Keanu Reeves' actioner takes a solid Rs 2.50 crores opening in India