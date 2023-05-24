John Wick: Chapter 4: Where to stream it online?

John Wick: Chapter 4 has been a massive success with the global box office collection of more than $425 million. This movie is one of the highest grossing movies of 2023 and has even topped other major releases like The Batman, Black Adam, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, and Top Gun: Maverick.

The fourth installment of the Keanu Reeves starrer movie was widely appreciated by its fans from its action packed scenes to narrative that raises stakes. The filming of the movie in exquisite landmarks of the world ranging from Jordan to Tokyo, John Wick: Chapter 4 was certainly a treat to watch.

For those of you who missed watching John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters, there is great news. John Wick: Chapter 4 is all set to be released on OTT platform. Here is everything to know about the same.

Where to watch John Wick: Chapter 4?

John Wick: Chapter 4 starring Keanu Reeves will be released on Lionsgate Play. This movie will make its digital debut on May 23, 2023, but only in the select centers.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, Keanu Reeves returns as the titular assassin along with numerous regulars as well as newcomers.

Lionsgate Play will exclusively premiere the action packed blockbuster John Wick: Chapter 4 in India from June 23, 2023. The John Wick franchise has now also become a billion-dollar franchise with its four movies collectively making business of more than $1 billion at the global box office.

Plot John Wick: Chapter 4

With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hitman John Wick now takes an aggressive stance against High Table. Wick seeks out some of the most powerful players in the underworld ranging from Japan to Paris to New York to Berlin. How will John Wick defeat his new enemy with a powerful alliance?

