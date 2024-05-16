John Wick Spinoff Movie With Donnie Yen As Caine Reported To Be In Production; Details Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

While we all have loved the action-packed sequences played by Keanu Reeves in John Wick, the franchise is not stopping from trying to amaze its fans. Now Donnie Yen is getting his own spinoff movie within the same universe of chase and kill.

While some have still not gotten over the innovative ways to kill an opponent, here is something that will add up to its worth.

Donnie Yen in the John Wick spin-off

After the continuous adventures of John Wick himself and the sneaky appearance of Donnie Yen in the recent installment, the franchise is set to expand further.

Yen’s character, Caine, will be reappearing in his own film. The fans were introduced to Caine in John Wick: Chapter 4. He was the assassin who was tasked with killing Baba Yaga and was seen hunting Keanu Reeves's character throughout the movie, just like other killers did.

Well, Lionsgate seems to have some other things planned for Caine and not just let him go after one movie. As per the studios, the production is still in its very early stages, the movie will run into production next year.

Reports also suggest that the filming will take place in Hong Kong. While not much has been revealed about the movie, we can expect it to be released somewhere in 2026.

It also looks like the story of Yen’s spinoff will begin after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4. The cliffhanging ending of the 2023 movie and its post-credits scene set a perfect revival of the tales to be told.

Now, if you remember, Caine is also free from his obligations to serve the High Table’s command. Let’s see what it holds in the near future.

Ballerina is another spin-off

Fans who chase action in movies were introduced to the hunt of John Wick in 2014. However, that wasn’t the movie where the studio decided to halt. With the franchise’s massive and continuous success globally, Lionsgate introduced another spinoff movie belonging to the world of assassins, besides the newly introduced film of Caine.

Back in April 2022, Ana de Armas was announced to be a part of the franchise’s world in the movie Ballerina. This will act as another sideline of the original story that will talk about a ballerina who has turned into a killer.

She will be shown how to hunt down the people responsible for the death of her family. Similarly, fans of John Wick might even be familiar with a TV show that goes by the name of The Continental or simply Continental.

