John Wick star Lance Reddick dead at 60: Take a look at his career, personal life and more

American actor Lance Reddick, who was known for his work in The Wire and the John Wick series has died aged 60. According to TMZ, his body was found at his Studio City home on March 17 around 9:30 AM. Even though the cause of death is unclear at the moment, sources claim that it was a natural death. The musician was on a press tour for John Wick: Chapter 4, the fourth film in the John Wick franchise up for release on March 24, where he plays Charon.

As per reports, Reddick had a guest appearance scheduled for next week on Kelly Clarkson's talk show. His last Instagram post was an advertisement that was captioned, “On screen and off, it's no surprise I love spoiling my dogs. @officialhardrock makes it easy with a full line of @johnwickmovie dog swag available at @hardrockhotels Unleashed locations, and a very special #NationalPuppyDay event at @hardrockhotelnyc to support @animalleague. Check out my story for more information. #HardRockJW4”

Lance Reddick’s career highlights

After making episodic appearances for the first few years, Reddick got his first prominent role in 2000 in the prison drama series Oz where he played an undercover officer. He was then cast as a police lieutenant on the crime drama series The Wire in 2002. Reddick also starred in the science fiction series Fringe from 2008 to 2013 and was nominated for two Saturn Awards for the same. His role as a deputy chief officer in the police procedural series Bosch from 2014 to 2021 was yet another important role of his career.

In 2014, Reddick starred in the action-thriller film John Wick and continued to remain a part of the three successive films in the series, the fourth of which is slated to release this month. Reddick has also been a part of Netflix's Resident Evil and Amazon's The Legend of Vox Machina. Apart from that, Reddick has worked as a voiceover artist and given his voice to the video games Destiny, Destiny 2, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Horizon: Forbidden West.

Having a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Rochester, he also released his debut album Contemplations & Remembrances in 2007. Reddick’s posthumous releases include Disney+’s fantasy series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Hulu’s sports comedy film White Men Can’t Jump, Netflix’s Shirley Chisholm biopic Shirley, action-thriller film Ballerina, and the space drama Apteros.

Lance Reddick's personal life

Reddick met his wife Stephanie Reddick in 1999 at Guthrie Theater in Minnesota. The two got married in 2011 in a simple and lowkey wedding. “We did everything at Bar Lurcat in Minneapolis, from the ceremony to the reception. We had people coming in from out of town, and I didn’t want to make them go from one place to another. And Bar Lurcat is so stunning. We actually changed the date of the wedding just so we could have it there," Stephanie told MSP Magazine. Reddick has two kids with his first wife, Suzanne Yvonne Louis, a daughter named Yvonne Nicole, and a son named Christopher Reddick.

The industry and fans mourn Lance Reddick

A flurry of condolences and messages of love poured in from fans and industry colleagues after the news broke out. Actor Wendell Pierce wrote, “A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.” Filmmaker James Gunn tweeted, “Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators.”