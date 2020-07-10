Johnny Depp ACCUSES Amber Heard of withholding rehab meds; Actress allegedly left him 'sobbing like a child'

On the third day of the libel trial, Johnny Depp claimed Amber Heard withheld his medications during their pre-wedding detox trip.

On the third day of his libel trial in London, Johnny Depp has accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of withholding his rehab medication during a pre-wedding detox trip. The shocking claims were made during the Pirates of the Caribbean star's ongoing case against The Sun for describing the actor as a "wife beater". According to Daily Mail, the actor has been accused of slapping the actress and kicked her while having “spasms” and “shakes” from coming off “Roxxies." The report revealed the Aquaman actress exchanged texts with one of his doctors.

He was accused of kicking Heard and grabbing her by the hair while she was nursing him through his withdrawal from Roxicodone. “All the sudden he’s flipping again,” Heard texted one of his doctors, as per the international report. “Just starting screaming – he was so mad he pushed me and I asked him to get out,” she allegedly wrote. She even requested the nurse to come over to help her.

Depp denied the attack insisting that he was not physically strong during the detox to have abused her. "I can only say from my point of view I was in no physical condition to push anyone. I'm denying I pushed her. I'm going to suggest that the testimony is fabricated," he told the court. He added that the actress denied him his meds and left him "sobbing like a child." Apparently, he was feeling the 'heebie-jeebies' by around 3.15 PM. He would experience "shaking" and "stomach cramps." Heard refused by suggesting he would get the meds only at 4.

"My body clock was needing medication to stop the onslaught... I was not in good shape. For someone this low... it is the lowest point I believe I have ever been in my life... on the floor, sobbing like a child and had still not received the medicine," Depp said in the courtroom. He deemed the episode as “one of the cruelest things she has ever done.”

Medical notes presented to the court show Depp punched a wall during a fight with Heard. He was found “sitting in the kitchen with scraped and bloodied knuckles,” the UK publication said. “I would rather express my anger by hitting an inanimate object than … the person I love,” Depp told the court.

