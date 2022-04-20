Johnny Depp addresses drug abuse, speaks about his early relationship with Amber Heard in court testimony

Johnny Depp took the stand in his ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in Virginia on Tuesday. While the actor denied Heard's abuse claims stating that he never struck her, Depp's testimony also consisted of some other major revelations including his admission to using substances to "numb" himself of the demons of his past.

During his testimony, the 58-year-old actor also spoke about his early relationship with Amber Heard which he described as "too good to be true." Speaking about how the actress was during the beginning of their romance, Depp said, "She was attentive. She was loving. She was smart. She was kind. She was funny. She was understanding." He further noted how within a year though she became a different person as reported by Variety.

In his testimony, the actor also addressed the disturbing texts that had become public where he discussed her "rotting corpse." Apologising for the use of such vulgar language, the actor told the court that he was "ashamed of some of the references made" and that it was a result of the heat of pain he was feeling while being in a dark place.

Also addressing the drug abuse that he has been accused of, the Pirates of the Caribbean star noted that he did not take substances to "party" but in fact to escape from things. He said, "I’ve taken these substances on and off to numb myself — to numb myself of the ghosts, the wraiths that were still with me from my youth." Although the actor mentioned that Heard's allegation about his "quote unquote substance abuse" is "grossly embellished", he said. The actor went on to say that he isn't a "maniac" who needs to be high all the time.

Depp’s testimony will continue on Wednesday and the trial is expected to go on through the next month as well.

