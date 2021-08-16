Johnny Depp ADDRESSES his 'messy' situation and 'Hollywood boycott' in first interview after libel case loss

Johnny Depp gave his first interview after losing the libel case against UK tabloid in 2020 as he spoke about his upcoming film, Minamata's release trouble and more with The Sunday Times. The actor opened up about his film's release being halted in the US and even called his situation to be "messy and unpleasant" while talking about Hollywood's boycott of him.

Depp mainly spoke about his personal life becoming a roadblock for Minamata's release and also defended why the film needs to be seen by people. Talking about Adding on about his current situation, Depp told The Sunday Times, "We looked these people in the eyeballs and promised we would not be exploitative. That the film would be respectful. I believe that we’ve kept our end of the bargain, but those who came in later should also maintain theirs "

The 58-year-old actor further defended why his film deserves a release saying, "And this affects those in Minamata and people who experience similar things. And for anything... For Hollywood’s boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?", via The Sunday Times.

For the uninitiated, Depp's film is still awaiting a release in the US as MGM has put it on a "TBA" (To be announced) status after the actor lost his libel case in the UK. Following his loss against the UK tabloid that referred to him as "wife beater", Depp also exit from the Fantastic Beasts franchise where he essayed the role of Gellert Grindelwald that will now be played by Mads Mikkelsen in the third part of the franchise.

As for his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, earlier this month, the actor scored a small victory in seeking details relating to Heard's donation to a charity as pledged by her relating to their divorce settlement sum.

