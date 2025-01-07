Johnny Depp Addresses Scams Impersonating Him Online Targeting His Fans's Bank Accounts: 'Today, AI can...'

Johnny Depp recently addressed the broad web of scams that have been targeting his fans and followers. The highly acclaimed actor took to social media to express his words, warning his followers about the ill activity that had previously targeted a lot of his admirers. Wishing everyone a happy new year, the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean went on to detail the "illicit schemes."

“Sadly, it has been brought to my attention that online scammers are intensifying their efforts to target my fans and supporters,” Johnny Depp added.

He then went on to mention that the scammers had previously created multiple, “deceptive social media and email accounts” that have been impersonating the actor as well as the members of his team.

Shedding light on the new technology and concerning the use of artificial intelligence, the actor from Public Enemies mentioned, "Today, AI can create the illusion of my face and voice. Scammers may look and sound just like the real me.”

Johnny Depp then went on to mention that neither he nor anyone from his team will ask his followers for money or about their personal information. Mentioning that he is actively working to shut down such scams, he again asked his fans to stay alert for their own protection.

The actor from A Nightmare on Elm Street then even added the official details of his Instagram account and Facebook page, as well as other social media information, adding he is not on “X/Twitter, Snapchat, or Discord.”

