Johnny Depp admits feeling 'betrayed' after getting fired from Pirates of the Caribbean franchise

Johnny Depp said on Monday that he wanted to continue creating Pirates of the Caribbean films so that he could say "proper goodbye" to Jack Sparrow and the other characters in the series.

Depp testified for the fourth day in a Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp claims he was fired from the Pirates series after Heard published an op-ed in December 2018 in which she referred to allegations of domestic violence. However, he disputes the claims and seeks USD 50 million in restitution. As per Variety, last Monday, during cross-examination, Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn inquired if Depp had been dismissed before the op-ed was released, which would undermine Depp's argument. He also inquired about remarks made by Depp implying that he was dissatisfied with the series and would not want to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow.

However, On Monday, Depp's attorney Jessica Meyers attempted to show that Depp was still interested in filming the sixth part of the series in late 2018. “My feeling was that these characters should be able to have their proper goodbye,” Depp testified as per Variety. “There’s a way to end a franchise like that… I planned on continuing until it was time to stop.”

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth "Pirates" film, was released in 2017. Depp later said that he was approached by the creative team to participate in creating the script for the sixth "Pirates" film. According to Depp, the project is presently in "dangle mode."

