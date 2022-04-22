Johnny Depp admits he won't return to Pirates of the Caribbean franchise even if he's offered USD 300 million

Johnny Depp's most famous film franchise, Pirates of The Caribbean is going ahead without him as it was confirmed that another instalment of the film is in the making with Margot Robbie in lead. Addressing whether he would ever return as Captain Jack Sparrow again if Disney offers him a massive deal, the actor in his Virginia trial testimony revealed his answer.

While the actor has claimed that it was Amber Heard's 2018 op-ed on being a domestic abuse survivor that hit his career hard, it was revealed by the actress' attorney that the actor was being replaced as Jack Sparrow even before the op-ed came out. Addressing the same in court, Depp responded by saying, "Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe", via Variety.

The actor was also asked if it was true that the actor anyway did not wish to return to the franchise to which he responded, "that is true." When further questioned if his decision remained the same even if Disney made a massive offer, the actor remained affirmative. The court exchange between Heard's attorney, Ben Rottenborn and Depp as reported by Variety was, "The fact is, Mr Depp if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?" to which Depp replied, "That is true."

With this declaration, Depp made it clear that the chapter of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Jack Sparrow's role is shut for him. As for the actor's other works, his most recent controversy involved him being dropped from the Fantastic Beasts franchise where he played Gellert Grindelwald. The actor was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen for the third film in the franchise.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp calls Amber Heard's domestic abuse claims 'diabolical', vows he never 'struck' her