Johnny Depp admits to using drugs with Marilyn Manson, Paul Bettany in defamation trial testimony

After Johnny Depp took the stand in his ongoing defamation trial against Amber Heard, following his testimony about their relationship and the severed finger incident, the actor was recently cross-examined by Heard's legal team about doing recreational drugs with celebrity friends like Marilyn Manson and Paul Bettany which the actor admitted to.

On Thursday, Heard's lawyer Ben Rottenborn showed the infamous message exchanges between him and WandaVision star Paul Bettany where the two joked about killing Heard in disturbing language. When asked if he has previously used drugs with good friend Bettany, Depp admitted the two who have been co-stars on three films did drugs together "at times."

In the cross-examination, Depp was also asked if he has done drugs like cocaine with musician Marilyn Manson to which he said, "We've had cocaine together maybe a couple of times" and added, "I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much", via People.

As for the actor's past messages, previously Johny addressed the same in court and maintained that he finds them embarrassing adding that when writing he sometimes uses "dark humor" to express himself.

As for Paul Bettany, the actor previously addressed his texts with Depp being made public during the latter's libel case in UK and called it "embarrassing." He also stated that he didn't know Depp well enough when the actor was married to Heard. In the case of Marilyn Manson, the musician has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault and abuse including actress Evan Rachel Wood who also opened up about her allegations against Manson in a documentary.

