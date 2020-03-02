Johnny Depp all set to return as Jack Sparrow in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean film?

The last film from the franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales had hit the silver screen in 2017 with Johnny Depp in the lead.

The portrayal of Jack Sparrow by actor Johnny Depp is so iconic that it has left an impact on the minds of the fans and audience members. If rumours are to be believed then, Johnny Depp is all set to return to play his Jack Sparrow character in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean film. There was a strong buzz going around that the Hollywood flick will see Zac Efron as the lead character in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean film. But, news reports strongly suggest that Disney is hoping to bring back Depp for the titular role.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is so well known and loved that it would have been difficult for the audience members to take another leading actor as Jack Sparrow. The actor Johnny Depp made headlines when his former wife Amber Heard accused him of physical abuse. The former couple went through an ugly divorce. The media outlets reported how Amber Heard accused Depp of domestic violence. Later on, Johnny Depp was shown the door from the Pirates of the Caribbean films. Johnny Depp has effortlessly played the lead role for 14 years. Five of the Pirates of the Caribbean film has Depp as the lead star.

The last film from the franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales had hit the silver screen in 2017. The news reports hinted that Disney was looking forward to making a reboot, without Johnny Depp. But, now it looks like the scenario has changed a lot and makers of the Pirates of the Caribbean film are hoping to bring back Depp.

