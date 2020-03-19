Johnny Depp & Amber Heard to face each other in court next week over his defamation case against her? Find Out

Will Johnny Depp and Amber Heard come face to face in court next week over his defamation case against her? Read on to Find Out

Johnny Depp had filed a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard in 2019 after the actress accused him of domestic abuse in 2018. Now, according to Page Six, the couple might come face to face at a trial over his alleged abuse at London’s High Court. Even though people across the world have locked themselves in their own houses amid coronavirus Pandemic, Depp is all set to travel to London to be present at the court in person on March 23. Depp is expecting to see Heard there too.

Depp is suing British paper the Sun over a 2018 story which referred to him as “wife-beater.” Reportedly, the 56-year-old actor has claimed that the story cost him the role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The actor is currently self-quarantine at his USD 63 million French chateau, while Heard is in LA. However, the judge might decide to postpone the trial amid COVID-19 crisis. The judge will rule on March 20 if the trial will continue as scheduled. Meanwhile, women close to Depp have filed written declarations in support of the actor.

Supporting his defamation case against Heard Depp’s ex, Vanessa Paradis, stated that she has known Depp for more than 25 years and she can’t believe Heard’s allegations. Depp and Paradis were together for 14 years before they decided to call it quits in 2012. They share two children together -- Lily-Rose (20), and John Christopher (17). Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Penelope Cruz also took his side. She said the actor is one of the most generous people she knows. She also revealed that during her first pregnancy, she and Depp were shooting for Pirates of the Caribbean and the actor was very kind and caring.

Reacting to Heard’s domestic abuse allegations, Depp, in his defamation lawsuit, claimed that back in 2016, the actress defecated on his bed after punching him repeatedly for being late to her birthday party. Depp claimed that even though the actress knew he would be late for her party, since he had a late meeting to attend, she violently attacked him for not being on time. Both Depp and Heard have mentioned many such violent instances in their lawsuits. ALSO READ: Johnny Depp claims ex wife Amber Heard defecated on his bed after repeatedly punching him

Read More