Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial gets a hilarious spoof on Saturday Night Live

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ongoing defamation trial has left everyone talking about it. The explosive revelations of the case have left everyone stunned and in the recent episode of Saturday Night Live, the ongoing trial got a hilarious twist as the cast members made a spoof of the ongoing lawsuit and Kyle Mooney played Depp in the same.

In the spoof video, the attorney (Aidy Bryant) is pressed on the validity of the claims, as she says they have surveillance video of Depp's house staff "discovering the alleged fecal matter on the bed." Heidi Gardner who played Heard's attorney further adds, "Objection, that still wouldn't prove my client is guilty of anything." The judge's role was played by Cecily Strong.

Strong's judge is then seen talking about the surveillance that Aidy talks about and says, "This trail has given me a lot to consider. On the one hand, I believe Mr Depp's story, but on the other hand, your constant little smirk lets me know this isn't the first woman that you've made so mad she pooped in your bed."

Mooney's Depp then retorts, "I guess I have been known to be a full nightmare?" while slipping on a pair of sunglasses with a smug smile.

The defamation trial was filed by Johnny Depp against ex-wife Amber Heard claiming that after the 2018 op-ed in which she called herself a domestic violence survivor resulted in him in losing work. The trial will resume next week and reports have suggested that Depp may take the stand again in the ongoing case.

