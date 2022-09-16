Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial to be adapted into a movie

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's explosive trial that went on for six weeks will be adapted into a TV as reported by Variety. The new movie has been titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial and will debut exclusively on the Tubi streaming service. The film stars Mark Hapka as Johnny Depp alongside Megan Davis as the actor's ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The film will reportedly premiere on September 30 and also stars Melissa Marty of Station 19 as Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig of Law & Order True Crime in the role of Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft. The film will follow the tumultuous relationship in and out of the court of Depp and Heard as it will dramatize the two-month defamation trial that concluded on June 1. The trial verdict saw the jury finding that Heard was liable for defamation in her December 2018 op-ed piece. The jury also held Depp liable for a defamatory statement made about Heard by his lawyer.