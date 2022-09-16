Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial to be adapted into a movie
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial to be the subject of an upcoming film, titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's explosive trial that went on for six weeks will be adapted into a TV as reported by Variety. The new movie has been titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial and will debut exclusively on the Tubi streaming service. The film stars Mark Hapka as Johnny Depp alongside Megan Davis as the actor's ex-wife, Amber Heard.
The film will reportedly premiere on September 30 and also stars Melissa Marty of Station 19 as Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig of Law & Order True Crime in the role of Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft. The film will follow the tumultuous relationship in and out of the court of Depp and Heard as it will dramatize the two-month defamation trial that concluded on June 1. The trial verdict saw the jury finding that Heard was liable for defamation in her December 2018 op-ed piece. The jury also held Depp liable for a defamatory statement made about Heard by his lawyer.
Following the conclusion of the trial, Johnny Depp has been busy getting back to his Hollywood career which came to a halt after domestic violence allegations were made against him by his ex-wife. The actor who has already released a music album with Jeff Beck is also set to direct a film after nearly 25 years which will be produced by Al Pacino.
As for Amber Heard, following Depp's trial win, the actress released a statement that said, "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband. I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women."
