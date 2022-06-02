Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Trial Verdict: Sharon Osbourne, Ashley Benson and more react

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial reached its final verdict on June 1 as the jury ruled in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean star while also finding him liable to some counts of defamation in Heard's countersuit. While fans of Depp have been celebrating his victory online by claiming that he deserved it, a few celebs also reacted.

Considering how the ongoing trial became a massive talking point, a few celebrities have now weighed in on what the verdict means. While speaking to Piers Morgan on his show TalkTV, Sharon Osbourne reacted to the news of Depp's win with surprise and said, "Wow, it wasn't what I was expecting. I mean, I wanted Johnny to win but I didn't expect him to." Another celebrity to react to the news was also Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson.

The actress dropped a photo of Johnny Depp waving and wrote in the caption, "YESSSSS" along with a string of heart emojis. The post shared by Benson was also liked by Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

In a cryptic post, Amy Schumer seemed to react to Amber Heard's loss as she shared a Gloria Steinem quote that said, "Any woman who chooses to behave like a full human being should be warned that the armies of the status quo will treat her as something of a dirty joke . . . She will need her sisterhood."

Check out the celeb reactions here:

Laurie Holden, who plays Crimson Countess in The Boys also reacted to the news of the verdict and wrote on Twitter, "Today justice was served. The verdict of the jury sent a message to the world that abuse has no gender and that facts actually do matter. #TruthWins."

Model Naomie Campbell also commented on Johnny's Instagram post where he released a statement on winning the case and wrote, "YES WAGON TELL IT!!"

