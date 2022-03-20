Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's USD 100 million legal battle has Paul Bettany & more celebs on witness list

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's USD 100 million legal battle in Virginia will reportedly have several celebrities as witnesses. The long-delayed trial which is all set to begin next month includes several A-listers who are expected to take the stand including WandaVision star Paul Bettany, James Franco among others as the trial begins in April.

Ahead of the same, TMZ reported that the court documents for the witness list have been submitted and that they include the names of celebrities such as James Franco, Elon Musk and Paul Bettany along with representatives of the Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. Also, friends, family, lawyers and other associates of the Rum Diary co-stars who were briefly married will be joining in the Virginia courtroom.

While initially the case was filed for USD 50 million defamation suit by Depp against Heard. After failing to both get the matter moved to California and dismissed following the verdict of the UK libel case, the Aquaman star countersued her ex-husband for USD 100 million in September 2020.

Franco and Musk are reportedly on Amber's witness list. Previously as per TMZ, Johnny had alleged that she had affairs with each of them during their marriage. As for actor Paul Bettany, the actor is known to have shared text messages with the Pirates of the Caribbean star regarding Heard. The Marvel star in an interview with The Independent opened up about having an "unpleasant feeling" after his private text messages to Depp were made public during the UK libel case.

As per reports, currently, both Depp and Heard are planning to take the stand, in in-person, during the Virginia trial.

