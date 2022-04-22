Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany's explicit texts about Amber Heard read aloud in court during defamation trial

Content Warning: This article includes references to sexual harrasment, rape, trauma and self-harm.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ongoing defamation trial has had some explosive revelations ever since the actor took the stand this week. After addressing his drug use and early relationship with his ex-wife Heard, the actor's already public text messages with Paul Bettany were read aloud during the ongoing trial as they were presented before the jurors.

In the text exchange from May 2014, Depp and Bettany use explicit language to speak about Heard. As per Just Jared, Johnny in June 2013 wrote to Paul saying, "Let’s burn Amber!!!" to which the WandaVision star wrote back, "I’m not sure we should burn Amber. She is delightful company and pleasing on the eye. We could of course do the English course of action and perform a drowning test. Thoughts? You have a swimming pool."

The texts further continue where the Pirates of the Caribbean star uses foul language adding, "Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! will f**k her burnt corpse afterward to make sure she’s dead." Paul's reply then says, “My thoughts entirely. Let’s be certain before we pronounce her a witch", via Just Jared.

On Thursday, Amber Heard's lawyers presented these texts as well as emails that Depp sent to Heard, friends, family and associates. A video was also presented in the courtroom that Heard took of Depp slamming his kitchen cupboard and breaking other objects. The video showcases Depp pouring himself a tall glass of wine. It also captures their interaction where Amber asks, "Have you drunk this whole thing this morning?" and the actor then appears to throw the wine after watching her filming as reported by Deadline.

As for the actor's shocking text messages with Paul, this is not the first time that they have been made public. Previously, they were also released during Depp's libel case against the UK tabloid.

