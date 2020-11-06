Johnny Depp asked to QUIT role of Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts; Says ‘Career won’t be defined by this time’

In an extremely candid letter shared via Instagram, Johnny Depp broke his silence on the current turmoil in his life. Regarding his libel case against Amber Heard and his fate in the Fantastic Beasts movies. Scroll down to see what he wrote.

Johnny Depp just opened up about the ongoing drama surrounding his personal and professional life these past few months. In a candid letter posted by Depp via Instagram, the Alice In Wonderland actor revealed that he has been asked by WB to walk away from his role in Fantastic Beasts and he has accepted. After thanking fans and friends for their support, Johnny also confirmed that he will continue his libel case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

His letter started with: “In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days. Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

“Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgment of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth, and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thank you for reading, sincerely, Johnny Depp.”

For the unversed, over the past few months, Johnny has been in a controversial legal fight with publication--The Sun, for calling him a wife-beater. Earlier this month, Johnny lost the battle with the UK court.

