Johnny Depp ate Indian food worth USD 62,000 at a Birmingham restaurant after trial win; Reports

Johnny Depp was in the UK when the result of his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard was announced in Virginia. The actor who has been performing alongside Jeff Beck in England seemingly celebrated his case win against Heard at an Indian food restaurant named Varanasi in Birmingham. The actor reportedly indulged in authentic Indian cuisine at the restaurant and spent more than USD 62,000 for his meal.

Depp was seen enjoying Indian food alongside musician friend and collaborator Jeff Beck and 20 other people as reported by the New York Post. Following his London shows, the Pirates of the Caribbean star travelled to Birmingham to perform with Beck onstage at the Symphony Hall. The actor and his musician friend also politely posed for photos with fans who were dining at the restaurant.

Speaking about Johnny's visit to their restaurant, Mohammed Hussain, operations director of Varanasi, told the New York Post, "We had a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people. I was shocked, and at first, I thought it might have been a wind up [joke]." He added that the actor's security team then arrived to check out the place before Depp and his friends arrived.

The executive also described his experience of meeting the actor calling him a "down to earth bloke." According to the New York Post, Johnny gorged on some classic Indian dishes including kebabs, paneer tikka masala, tandoori king prawns and more during his visit.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp joins TikTok after USD 15 million win against Amber Heard in defamation trial