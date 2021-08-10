Johnny Depp to be HONOURED with Donostia Award at the 69th edition of San Sebastian Film Festival

Johnny Depp will be honoured with Spain’s San Sebastian International Film Festival’s Donostia Award for his ‘outstanding contributions to the film world.’ The award is being presented to Depp despite his ongoing legal case with his ex-wife, where a judge ruled last year that he assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard on many occasions. The film festival took to Twitter to call Depp ‘one of contemporary cinema’s most talented and versatile actors.’

The award show is expected to take place at the Kursaal auditorium in San Sebastian on Wednesday, September 22. “Johnny Depp to receive a Donostia Award at San Sebastian Festival’s 69th edition...The North American actor will collect [San Sebastian International Film Festival’s] highest honorary award in recognition of his career on September 22,” the festival posted.

Check out the post on Twitter:

#69SSIFF #PremioDonostia Johnny Depp recibirá un Premio Donostia en la 69 edición del @sansebastianfes El actor estadounidense recogerá el galardón honorífico más importante del Festival el día 22 de septiembre en reconocimiento a su trayectoriahttps://t.co/MKFbVw4OrY pic.twitter.com/LBS87jqt7h — Donostia Zinemaldia - Festival de San Sebastián (@sansebastianfes) August 9, 2021

Last year, the award was presented to Viggo Mortensen, an American actor, author, and musician. Previously, Antonio Banderas, Meryl Streep, Anthony Hopkins, and Glenn Close had also received this award. Depp’s award also comes after a court in Britain denied him permission to appeal a judge’s ruling that he assaulted his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Recently, however, Depp has also scored a victory over Heard, for which the latter has to prove that she has donated the settlement money she received from Depp over their divorce to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The ACLU has also been asked to provide sufficient legal documents to confirm whether Heard had indeed donated her divorce settlement money in 2017 or not. Depp’s lawyers had also alleged that Heard was dishonest about donating the settlement money to charity.

