Johnny Depp begged for ‘happy pills’ days before allegedly assaulting ex wife Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle is far from over, and according to the latest report, Heard has claimed that Depp was taking drugs and drinking heavily days before he allegedly assaulted her. She claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor attacked her when she tried to stop him from washing down pills with red wine. This is the latest update in Depp’s libel case against the UK tabloid, The Sun, which ran an article in which the star was called a "wife-beater."

According to Daily Mail, the lawyers for the paper have asked the judges to throw out the star's claim, claiming that the 57-year-old failed to disclose texts which allegedly show him trying to buy drugs in Australia days before assaulting his wife. Depp is reportedly suing the tabloid's publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over the 2018 article. The article claimed that the actor was violent towards his wife during their marriage.

NGN's lawyer, Adam Wolanski QC, claimed that his client had recently received a series of text messages between Depp and his assistant Nathan Holmes from Heard's American lawyers. These text messages allegedly prove that the actor contacted his assistant for drugs. Wolanski asserted that Depp texted Holmes things like 'may I be ecstatic again?' and 'need more whitey stuff ASAP.' The actor allegedly also texted his assistant stating that he did not want anyone to lecture him about consuming drugs. While Heard has repeatedly claimed that Depp was violent and abusive with her, the actor has asserted that she had assaulted him.

Heard has accused Depp of physical assault and claimed that back in 2015, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor gave her two black eyes during an argument, a night before she was scheduled to make an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' in 2015. Speaking about the particular incident, the lawyers stated that Depp's 'rage on that occasion was triggered by Heard seeing him use drugs and challenging him about his use of drugs'.

Heard claimed that she confronted her then-husband after he took out a bag of MDMA. She asserted that when she tried to stop Depp from washing down the pills with wine, Depp 'pushed, slapped her and shoved her to the ground.’

