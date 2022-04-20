Johnny Depp calls Amber Heard's domestic abuse claims 'diabolical', vows he never 'struck' her

Johnny Depp took the stand in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard on Tuesday afternoon, stating he was focused on "clearing the record" on charges of domestic abuse. “Truth is the only thing i’m interested in. Lies will get you nowhere, but lies build upon lies and build upon lies,” Depp said as per Variety, “I’m obsessed with the truth.”

Under questioning from his own attorney, Depp denied ever being aggressive with Heard or any other woman. Heard has accused Depp of hitting, choking, and kicking her on multiple occasions throughout their relationship. She also claims Depp sexually assaulted her during a confrontation in Australia in 2015. In 2016, Depp and Heard split. However, Heard penned an opinion article in the Washington Post in December 2018 in which she referred to her past claims but did not name Depp. Depp filed a USD 50 million lawsuit against her.

“I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in that instance, but stand up for my children,” Depp testified, as per Variety, “I thought it was diabolical that my children would have to go to school and have their friends or people in the school approach them with the infamous People magazine cover with Ms. Heard with a dark bruise on her face.” Depp further revealed that allegations against him were “quite heinous and disturbing,” and “not based in any species of truth.”

Meanwhile, Depp also testified about his mother's physical abuse of him as a child in Kentucky, stating she would hurl items at him and hit him with a high-heeled shoe. However, the trial is scheduled to go through the end of May, and Heard will have the chance to testify in her own defence.

