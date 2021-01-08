Johnny Depp claiming Amber Heard pocketed the divorce settlement funds that she promised to charity?

Amber Heard’s legal team recently responded to claims that the actress has pocketed the divorce settlement funds from Johnny Depp instead of giving them to charity as she promised in 2016.

According to reports via Daily Mail, Amber Heard hasn't yet donated her divorce settlement funds from Johnny Depp to charity as promised. If you didn't know, in 2016, the actress promised that she would donate her divorce settlement money (USD 3.5 million) to both Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union. Now, Daily Mail is reporting that Amber has only donated USD 100,000 to CHLA so far, even after the organisation reached out to her in 2019 to inquire if they should be expecting the donation.

Heard’s legal team is finally responding to the matter, claiming that this is nothing but a media assassination tactic from Johnny Depp’s team. Amber’s lawyers suggest that Depp planted the story to help him get a trial of his libel case against The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater,” which he previously lost.

Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft told Deadline that Depp is simply criticizing Amber for not fulfilling the donations she pledged to charity only because he wants to divert attention from the UK Court’s findings relating to allegations of Depp committing domestic abuse and violence. The lawyer also explained why Amber hasn’t donated the full amount yet. Stating that while she has already made a significant donation to the organisation, Depp’s new plea for retrial has forced the actress to spend millions of dollars into defending herself in court.

In response to that, Depp’s legal advisor Adam Waldman told Dealin that Amber will “eventually fulfil her pledge,” he said, “is that the same thing as a 4-year media spasm of the USD 7m charitable donation? Is that the same thing that was said in court under oath? No, it is not the same thing.”

