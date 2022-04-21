Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard threatened to commit suicide during their 'explosive' fights

Amid his defamation case against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is making some shocking assertions. During his testimony in court on Wednesday (April 20), the 58-year-old actor said that his ex-wife would threaten to kill herself after they got into explosive arguments.

“Ms Heard had spoken of suicide on a couple of occasions, so that also becomes a factor,” the actor testified in court on Wednesday for his ongoing libel trial against his ex-wife, as per Page Six. “That’s always something that lives in the back of your brain and that you fear.” Depp, 58, went on to say that whenever he tried to leave, Heard, 35, would stop him and tell him she would "die" without him.

Depp further alleged, “Many times when I would try to leave, she would stop me at the elevator with the security guards, crying, screaming, ‘I can’t live without you. I’m gonna die.’ But you had to get out." Depp stated that when he was able to "escape," Heard would follow him home, even late at night. According to Page Six, Heard maintained a stern expression as Depp presented part two of his testimony on Wednesday. She has yet to react in court to the most recent claims.

Though he was not identified in the Washington Post article written by Heard, Depp, who was married to Heard from 2015 to 2017 — claims his ex-faked abuse charges in order to get a large divorce payment, which has harmed his career. On Tuesday, the actor claimed he never struck Heard and filed a lawsuit against her to "clear my name."

