Johnny Depp claims ex wife Amber Heard cheated on him with Elon Musk during their marriage

According to the news reports in Variety, Judge Bruce D White has asked Depp to go ahead with the defamation lawsuit, which comes after Amber Heard's 2018 article in Washington Post.

As per the latest news reports, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has received the court's permission to go ahead with his defamation case against former wife, Amber Heard. According to the news reports in Variety, Judge Bruce D White has asked Depp to go ahead with the defamation lawsuit, which comes after Amber Heard's 2018 article in Washington Post. As per the media reports, the actress had revealed details of her experience of domestic violence without particularly naming Johhny Depp. The Aquaman actress, Amber Heard stated that she faced the worst force of their culture.

The court has allowed the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Johnny Depp to go forward with his legal case against former wife under the assumption that she aimed her allegations of domestic violence on him. The Hollywood actor Depp had filed the defamation case was filed in the year 2019. Johnny Depp further claims that ex-wife Amber Heard cheated on him with Elon Musk during their marriage. As per reports, Heard had invited Musk to their penthouse when Depp was away to shoot for his film. The staff at Johnny Depp's penthouse has reportedly confirmed that Musk arrived late at night and left the next morning.

The lawsuit filed by Depp further mentions that the staff at Depp's penthouse had reportedly given access to the garage and elevator. News reports further add that Amber Heard had shown violent behaviour toward Johnny Depp in Australia when the latter wanted a post-nuptial agreement with respect to their assets.

