Johnny Depp claims ex wife Amber Heard defecated on his bed after repeatedly punching him

Johnny Depp recently claimed that his ex-wife Amber Heard repeatedly punched him in the face for being late for her birthday party and defecated on his bed. Read on to know more.

Johnny Depp claims his ex-wife Amber Heard’s legal battle is getting uglier by the day as the two continue to air out each other’s dirty laundry. Depp has referenced another incriminating instance in the defamation lawsuit against Heard and it is as dirty as it gets. According to the document, back in 2016, the actress defecated on his bed after punching him repeatedly for being late to her birthday party. Depp claimed that even though the actress knew he would be late for her party, since he had a late meeting to attend, she violently attacked him for not being on time.

Heard threw the party for herself at his penthouse. The 56-year-old further mentioned that Heard repeatedly punched him in the face while he was on his bed reading something after the party. He also added that the punches were hard enough to give him a severe swelling under his left eye. In addition to detailing the incident, the actor also submitted a photo of his then bruised face, which was clicked by his friend Sean Bett.

He further stated that Heard left the penthouse the following morning and after she was gone, he found out that Heard or one of her friends had defecated in his bed and his estate manager told him she thought it was a harmless plan, USA Today reported. The actor stated that the incident was the last nail in the coffin, after which he decided to file for the divorce.

The actor further noted that a month later, when he arrived at the penthouse and informed the actress that he is filing for a divorce, he called his estate manager to repeat what he told him about the defecation incident, Heard started screaming. After she made a huge scene, his estate manager disconnected the call. Heard then called up her friend and started making fun of Depp while denying the incident.

Finally, Depp took the phone from her, told her friend “I don’t care, it’s over,” and tossed the phone towards the sofa. And even though he claimed it did not even touch her, the actress started screaming and accused him of hitting her. He said he immediately denied the accusations and left the penthouse.

ALSO READ: Amber Heard admits hitting ex husband Johnny Depp; Fans demand 'Justice for Johnny Depp'

Read More