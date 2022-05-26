Johnny Depp claims he helped Amber Heard land a role in Aquaman: I curbed their worries

Johnny Depp believes he helped Amber Heard earn the role of Aquaman. The actor, 58, returned to the stand on Wednesday when his team asked him to testify in his continuing defamation trial against his ex-wife.

During the last week of testimony, Depp had the opportunity to reply to some of the issues raised during Heard's defence, including her claim that he did not acquire her blockbuster Aquaman job for her. Depp responded to Heard's accusation by saying it's "not exactly true." According to Depp's testimony, when Heard auditioned for the comic-book picture, "she asked me if I'd talk to [Warner Bros.]." "I made a phone call and I spoke to three upper-echelon Warner Bros. executives ... and I told them—," continued Depp before an objection was sustained. "I can only say that she ultimately did get the job in the film. I suppose I curbed their worries to some degree."

However, during her cross-examination, Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez questioned Heard whether it was true that Depp recruited her for Aquaman. Heard responded by saying, as per PEOPLE, "Excuse me? No, Ms. Vasquez — I got myself that role by auditioning. That's how that works."

Aquaman became a box office success following its December 2018 release, the same month Heard's Washington Post op-ed was published. Heard testified that she "fought hard" to return for the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which has already begun filming and is scheduled to hit cinemas in March 2023. Due to the sheer unfavourable press following the Depp scandal, she and her agency said her role was drastically "parred" this time around. Depp's legal team, on the other hand, had DC Films President Walter Hamada testify that her part as Mera in the sequel was never intended to be substantial and that it is instead a "buddy-comedy" focused on Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson.

