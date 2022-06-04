Johnny Depp to come out with new album alongside friend Jeff Beck; Guitarist REVEALS release date

The wait might not be too long. Speaking to The Guardian, according to ET Canada, Jeff Beck confirmed that the rumoured album with Johnny Depp is indeed set to come out soon. Depp has been on the high horse since he won his monumental trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard and in the process gained the favour of the public.

In his chat with the outlet, Beck revealed that Johnny and his friendship goes way back, "I met this guy five years ago and we’ve never stopped laughing since." The musician has been performing with Depp in England as they were seen on the stage together jamming to Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing and Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On. Depp even skipped the verdict of his highly publicised trial as he chose to fly over to the UK and perform with Beck instead of showing up to court on the day of.

Meanwhile, Beck announced in the interview, that their album is soon to be out as he confirmed, "We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July." The eventful announcement by beck comes after a day of Johnny's sweeping victory while the musician also seemingly commented on the trial on stage as he noted, "what a result." Besides this, Beck has not addressed Johnny's win during any of their performances.

As for Depp, he did publish an official statement in which the actor thanked the jury for giving him his "life back" which was for the past 6 years slandered because of Heard's claims.

ALSO READ Johnny Depp spends time at Wildlife Rescue centre after his win over Amber Heard in defamation trial