Johnny Depp comments on his absence from Hollywood: ‘I feel boycotted’

Johnny Depp made a rare public appearance at the Cannes press conference for ‘Jeanne du Barry’ the 76th Cannes Film Festival's opening feature. Following his high-profile court struggles with ex-wife Amber Heard, this is the actor's first main role in three years. Depp appeared to have mixed feelings about his years-long sabbatical from Hollywood films when he reemerged into the spotlight.

Johnny Depp on his absence from Hollywood

Depp said, "Did I feel snubbed by Hollywood? You'd have to be without a pulse to say, 'No. None of this is taking place." “It's a strange joke," he told reporters on Wednesday. Johnny Depp added, "Yes, you feel bad when you're asked to resign from a film you're working on because of something that is merely a function of vowels and consonants floating in the air."

Which film was Depp talking about in his statement?

Depp was most likely talking about a sequel to the ‘Harry Potter’ spinoff series ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ which he left in 2020. Before leaving Warner Bros. amid public relations problems, the A-list star responsible for more than $10 billion in worldwide box receipts lost six-figure compensation.

"I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about Hollywood,"he concluded. It's a bizarre, amusing period when everyone wishes they could be themselves but can't. They must follow the person in front of them. I wish you the best if you choose to live that life."

Depp’s and Amber Heard’s case, which led to his career loss

Depp's legal battles ended in a defamation lawsuit in the United States, where he was awarded $10 million in damages by Heard. He previously lost a libel action in the United Kingdom in 2020 over Heard's abuse accusations, forcing him to withdraw from 2022's ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’. Not everyone abandoned the actor in the aftermath of his numerous scandals.

Dior, the French luxury fashion giant, stood by the controversial singer and signed him to a gigantic $20 million-plus contract, the highest in men's fragrance history.

Johnny Depp expressed his hatred towards the media, which became a concern with the media.

Earlier in the press conference, Depp expressed his disgust for the media, which has relentlessly chronicled his troubles with Heard and the backlash from Hollywood. "Most of what you read is fantastically, horrifyingly written fiction."

