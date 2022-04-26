Johnny Depp denies claims of putting a cigarette out on Amber Heard in response to courtroom audio

*Trigger Warning*

Johnny Depp took the stand for the last day as a witness in the ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. On Monday, Depp was asked about a recording that was played in court where Amber was heard claiming that the actor put out a cigarette on her. Johnny denied the accusations in court and added that he may have flicked it.

Calling the notion that he put out a cigarette on Heard "ludicrous", Johnny told the court, "I can certainly say, without hesitation, there’s no way under the sun that I would flick a cigarette at her or burn her with a cigarette,” he said. “If I flicked ashes, and ash got on her, but she’s certainly not screaming out in pain as if a cigarette is being put out on her", via The Independent.

In the audio clip that was played in court, Heard implies that Depp put out a cigarette on her as she says, "Go put your f*****g cigarettes out on someone else." In the same clip, Depp can also be heard responding as he says, "Shut up, fat ass."

This audio clip was among the many shared during Depp's fourth day on the stand, that gave further insight into the ex-couple's volatile relationship.

The ongoing defamation trial in relation to Amber Heard's 2018 op-ed from Washington Post where the actress wrote about being a domestic abuse survivor. While Depp wasn't named in her piece, the actor's lawyers have claimed that the references to him were clear, claiming that the op-ed damaged his career and reputation.

