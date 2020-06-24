Johnny Depp dresses up as Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean to surprise kids at a children's hospital

Johnny Depp turns into Pirates of the Caribbean's Captain Jack Sparrow to surprise kids at Queensland children's hospital in Australia.

Johnny Depp dressed as his popular character Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean in order to surprise kids at a children's hospital. The actor turned into Captain Jack Sparrow and met the kids at the hospital via video call. He wore his iconic costume during the live video call with three children at Queensland Children’s Hospital in Australia. The initiative was put together by Juiced TV and was made available for streaming on Facebook, last Friday on June 19.

The actor sat in a Pirates of the Caribbean themed room as he chatted with the little kids and intrigued them, appearing to have come out straight from the film. Johnny Depp not only interacted with the kids but also answered their questions and played guessing games with them. Johnny Depp spoke to two girls named Gabby and Asha and one boy named Thomas. Towards the end of the conversation, the actor admitted how much he misses playing Jack Sparrow.

He also revealed that he misses the child center. "It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been there and I miss it and I wanted to say hello. It’s a wonderful facility. I’m with all of you and I send you all my love, all my irreverence and ignorance, because it’s fun to be irreverent and ignorant. Thank you for sticking with me through all these very strange years," Johnny Depp stated and expressed his love for the place and for the little kids.

Johnny Depp described his online visit as "one of the finest and most beautiful experiences that he has ever experienced." He also hailed the healthcare staff out there and added, "that is because of all of your commitment to this project and to also just taking care of one another, to helping out when times are curious and confusing." He called the doctors and the nurses "absolute heroes" and appreciated their services.

Also Read: Johnny Depp says there is "no way to make sense of what is senseless"

Share your comment ×