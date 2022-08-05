Johnny Depp explained homosexuality to Christina Ricci when she was 9 reveals the Yellowjackets star

Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci recently opened up about her conversation with Johnny Depp when she was 9 and working on the set of a film alongside his then-girlfriend Winona Ryder. The actress revealed how it was Depp who explained to her what homosexuality means after an incident on the set of her first film left her with a lot of questions.

Ricci while speaking to SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live recalled the talk she had with Johnny and said, "Johnny is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was 9. There was something going on on set and someone was not being nice to someone else, And they were like, 'Oh, well he might be homophobic.' And then I was like, 'Well, I don't understand what that is.'"

Adding on she said, "And, and I was in Winona's [Ryder] trailer and she was like, 'I don't know how…' so she put me on the phone with Johnny. And Johnny explained it to me." She further revealed how Depp explained it to her in the simplest of terms as he told her it's when a man wants to have sex with a man and when a woman wants to have sex with a woman. She described his way of explaining the concept as "very matter-of-factly."

At the time, the Yellowjackets star was starring alongside Ryder and Cher in the 1990 film Mermaids. Winona was famously dating Johnny at the time as the duo had begun seeing each other after working together in Edward Scissorhands.

