Johnny Depp explains how he had his finger cut during a fight with ex Amber Heard: It was chopped off by her

Johnny Depp has given a detailed account of how he lost the tip of his finger during a fight with ex Amber Heard. Read on to know more.

Back when they were together, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard looked like a perfect couple who were meant to be together. Of course, this was before the two decided to call it quits and their legal batter got uglier with time. For the major part, the two have accused each other of physical abuse and have detailed some horrific incidents to support their claims. One of which is Heard allegedly chopping off Depp’s finger during a fight. In an exclusive video footage obtained by Daily Mail, Depp details the violent fight that left him with a permanently damaged finger.

As he recalled the incident the 56-year-old joked about calling his finger “Little Richard” after he lost its tip during a verbal argument with Heard which eventually turned into a violent fight. In the video, the Captain Jack Sparrow actor stated that back when the incident took place, he had to lie about it and say it got trapped in a door. He claimed he did that to protect the woman who was his wife back then. He said he wanted to focus on his finger before dealing with his wife.

“I was trying to get the finger back, you know. And then deal with the insanity of having had my finger chopped off by this woman that I was married to,” he said smiling. Reportedly, the incident took place months after the two got married and he was shooting for the fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean film in Australia. The fight has become the most controversial part of their legal battle and both sides offer different accounts.

While Depp holds Heard responsible, the 33-year-old actress has claimed that Depp cut the tip of his middle finger while smashing a phone against a wall. And that’s not all. The Aquaman actress has also claimed that during the fight, Depp ripping off her nightgown, forcefully grabbed her breasts and strangled her. In a text to his doctor, Depp had reportedly stated that he had accidentally cut his finger. “Thank you for everything. I have chopped off my left middle finger as a reminder that I should never cut my finger off again!! I love you, brother. Johnny,” the text read.

While the father of two has revealed the altercation in a court document, it is the first time the actor can be seen recalling the whole incident on camera. Detailing the incident further, the actor said that he suffered the injury when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him and the glass bottle hit his hand. “She smashed, she threw a vodka bottle at me and my, my hand was resting on the marble of the bar like that. She threw it from about this distance and it smashed into the bar. The tip of the finger was severed and all the bone in here was completely shattered,” he claimed. He also stated that his finger got severely infected after suffering the cut.

The 56-year-old actor had filed a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2019 after the actress accused him of domestic abuse in 2018. In the defamation lawsuit, Depp has referred to another incriminating instance. According to the document, back in 2016, the actress defecated on his bed after punching him repeatedly for being late to her birthday party. Depp claimed that even though the actress knew he would be late for her party, since he had a late meeting to attend, she violently attacked him for not being on time.

While Amber Heard has accused Johnny Depp of domestic abuse, women in Depp's life have refused to believe the accusations and have defended the actor. His co-star Penelope Cruz and his ex, Vanessa Paradis, filed a declaration in support of Depp’s case against his ex-wife. In the document, Cruz has mentioned that she counts on Depp as a great friend and has always been impressed by his kindness, sense of humour and talent. She says he took care of her when they were working on Pirates of the Caribbean and she was pregnant.

On the other hand, his ex, who he shares two kids with, has stated that she has known Depp for more than 25 years and she can’t believe Heard’s allegations. Stating that she has raised two kids with Depp, Paradis noted that he is a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father, The Blast reported. Speaking about the allegations levelled against him, Depp’s ex said Heard’s accusations are outrageous and have caused damage to his career.

