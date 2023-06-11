Johnny Depp feels ecstatic as he turns 60; Says, 'Moved on from last year'

Johnny Depp is one of the most promising actors and musicians in Hollywood. On June 9, the actor turned 60. A source revealed to People Magazine that Depp feels ‘happy’ celebrating his milestone birthday as he has "moved on from last year” after the controversial defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp celebrates his 60th birthday

Johnny Depp celebrated his 60th birthday with his band The Hollywood Vampires as they kicked off their European tour in Bucharest, Romania on Friday. Depp returned to the stage along with his Hollywood Vampires bandmates on the occasion of his birthday. Nearly 40 thousand fans sang ‘happy birthday’ to the actor. The Hollywood Vampires shared a video of the moment where the actor-musician was heard saying, “Wow. That’s the largest happy birthday song I’ve ever heard.”

Depp's big birthday comes about a month after his appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, where his French-language movie Jeanne Du Barry served as the opener. Notably, the rights of the film was recently acquired by Vertical for its North American distribution. He is currently working on the movie Modi which he will direct after his tour with The Hollywood Vampires.

The same source revealed to the magazine that in the last year, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been able to touch all the different parts of his life that he hadn't been able to do that much before because he was so busy dealing with the matters tied to the Amber trial. The source added, “It's nice for him to be an artist first and foremost."

Depp’s life after the legal battles

People Magazine reported that during a press conference at Cannes, the actor was asked if he feels ‘boycotted by Hollywood’ after his legal battles. Replying to the same, Depp said, “Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it. I don't think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood myself."

Meanwhile, the source informed the magazine that the actor is doing ‘fantastic’ these days. It further added that he enjoys working and touring while prioritizing his health and work.

