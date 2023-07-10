Johnny Depp feels incredibly 'lucky' as Amber Heard makes return to Aquaman franchise post defamation trial

Just over a year ago, the world was gripped by the defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Televised around the world, the ex-couple fought tooth and nail in the Virginia court to prove their innocence against each other. Now it seems that the former lovers are finally moving forward.

Johnny Depp has 'closed the chapter' after court battle with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are putting their defamation trial behind them. Johnny Depp has "closed the chapter" on the court battle, expressing gratitude for being able to pursue his passion, as a source close to the actor shared with People magazine. The insider added, "he feels incredibly lucky to do what he loves."

Amber Heard makes her controversial return to the big screen

Amber Heard, made her comeback during the Taormina Film Festival where her indie film In the Fire was greeted with a warm reception from the audience. Heard was engulfed in a high-profile case just last year with her former husband Johnny Depp, which resulted in many fans of the DC universe wanting Heard to be dropped from the Aquaman franchise.

In a controversial move that has enraged the fans of the DC franchise, Heard reprised her role in the second installment of the movie. She acknowledged that while she feels honored to reprise her role as Mera in the Aquaman sequel, there is a certain pressure on her.

While talking to Deadline magazine, she said, "There’s a ton of pressure on these big franchise movies, with millions and millions of dollars at stake, and compromises are part of trying to make it the most successful thing it can be."

She compared the DC movie to her indie project, In the Fire, she said, "On the other end of the spectrum, is a small indie film like ‘In the Fire,’ a work of art and work of love, with nowhere near the same resources, and so there are compromises there."

Recently, Heard took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the warm reception at the Taormina Film Festival for In the Fire, which had wrapped production before her trial with Depp began.

Speaking about Heard's future, director Conor Allyn expressed confidence in her "hell of a comeback" and praised her talents as an actor, especially showcased in In the Fire.

Depp, on the other hand, spoke about his experience with Hollywood during a press conference at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. While he addressed feeling boycotted in the past, he stated that he no longer thought about Hollywood and has moved on.

