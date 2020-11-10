  1. Home
Johnny Depp to get USD 10 million for shooting one scene in Fantastic Beasts 3 despite a confirmed recast?

Johnny Depp, who was asked to resign from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, will reportedly earn his full salary of USD 10 million for just shooting one scene in Fantastic Beasts 3.
31514 reads Mumbai Updated: November 10, 2020 09:59 am
Fantastic Beasts 3 will now release on on July 15, 2022
A few days back, Johnny Depp had made the shocking revelation that Warner Bros. had asked him to resign from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, a request which the 57-year-old actor has respected and agreed upon. Even Warner Bros. issued a statement confirming Depp's departure while also revealing that Grindelwald's role will now be recast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnny will still be making bank with Fantastic Beasts 3 as Warner Bros. will reportedly be paying him his full salary even though the Pirates of the Caribbean star only shot for one scene since production began on September 20 in London. According to Screen Rant, it's a massive USD 10 million salary that Depp will be earning as THR further reported about the actor's pay-or-play contract. As per the contract requirements, an actor will be fully compensated whether or not the film is made and even if it is recast. Moreover, there was no morality clause in the actor's contract in spite of it being amended with each new instalment. It's also noteworthy that Johnny was not fired by Warner Bros. but was requested to resign.

Moreover, Fantastic Beasts author J.K. Rowling, who has supported Depp in the past, allegedly did not oppose Warner Bros.' move on removing Johnny from the franchise.

What do you have to say about Johnny Depp being recast in Fantastic Beasts 3? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Fantastic Beasts 3 will now release on on July 15, 2022.

For the unversed, the resignation news stems from Johnny losing his libel case in the UK against a British publication who referred to him as a "wife-beater" in relation to his ex-wife Amber Heard's allegations put forward on him.

In his IG statement, Depp had penned that his life and career will not be defined by the allegations against him which he intends to prove are false.

