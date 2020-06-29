  1. Home
Johnny Depp gets called out by the High Court for breach of order in The Sun libel case

Johnny Depp lands into a soup for breach of order in The Sun libel case and gets called out by the High Court for evidence in his support.
Johnny Depp has recently landed into a soup for breach of a court order after the actor failed to disclose texts which show him trying to obtain drugs, to The Sun’s lawyers before his libel trial against the newspaper. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has sued the tabloid’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an article published back in 2018 which referred to Johnny Depp as a wife-beater after his former wife Amber Heard spoke about him through indirect references.

Even though Amber Heard did not take Johnny Depp's name, she gave a statement to The Sun about domestic and sexual violence that she went through during her marriage after which Johnny Depp filed a defamation case against Amber for allegedly spoiling his reputation. Adam Wolanski QC recently argued that the Hollywood star was in serious breach of a court order because he had not given NGN’s legal team what he referred to as the "Australia drugs texts" exchanged between him and his assistant, Nathan Holmes.

Amber Heard alleged that Johnny Depp was trying to get drugs during his Australia visit shortly before their split in 2015. The couple parted ways in 2016. However, their relationship started going down the rocky road in 1025 itself. Amber Heard described an incident where she had to go through "a three-day ordeal of physical assaults" due to Johnny Depp's drug-taking history.

