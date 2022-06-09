Johnny Depp gets escorted by security amid fan frenzy outside his Birmingham hotel

Johnny Depp has been in the UK ever since his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard concluded and the verdict won him USD 15 million in damages. The actor has been performing alongside friend and collaborator Jeff Beck at concerts across cities and recently headed to Birmingham for the same where he also enjoyed an Indian meal recently.

Recently, photos of the actor being escorted out of The Grand Hotel Birmingham in England while holding onto a coffee mug were spotted. The actor was reportedly helped by security to step out of his hotel amid massive fan frenzy outside the hotel. As per Page Six, the actor has been getting mobbed by fans everywhere he goes and hence the security has been protecting him.

In the photos of the actor that have been clicked as he was seen leaving the hotel, the actor was seen holding a coffee mug while he was being held on the arm by one of his security agents and another one was seen standing close to him. Prior to this, the actor visited an Indian restaurant in Birmingham where he was accompanied by Beck and other friends. It was reported by the New York Post that the actor enjoyed Indian food worth USD 62, 000 there.

Following the verdict of his defamation trial, Depp also recently joined TikTok and also shared his first post on the platform where he spoke about "moving forward" after the case. The actor's post received a response from Heard who released a statement via her spokesperson that the case result was a step backwards for women and survivors of domestic violence.

