Johnny Depp is 'seriously' dating his former lawyer Joelle Rich who repped him in defamation trial
Johnny Depp is moving on. According to Page Six, it has been confirmed that Johnny Depp is dating his lawyer Joelle Rich who previously represented the actor in his UK libel case against The Sun. Depp's case against his ex-wife Amber Heard turned on its head at the Virginia courthouse with Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez taking on as his legal representatives which means Rich and Depp do not have any commercial ties anymore.
Per the outlet, the London-based lawyer is separated from her partner at the moment and there remains the possibility that her divorce might not have been finalised yet. The news comes as a surprise to those on the Internet who were convinced and bought into the rumours that Depp was dating his US representative Camille Vasquez, given that during the televised trial both Depp and Vasquez looked quite close to each other.
However, with confirmation of Depp dating another attorney rumours about Vasquez having a relationship with her client have been quashed completely. Although, while on her interviews after their monumental win over Heard's team in the USD 50 million libel case, Vasquez did address the rumours. She had slammed all spinning stories about the two, calling the speculation "sexist" and "unethical."
Meanwhile, during the US trial, a source told Us Weekly that Rich was present to show her support for the actor. The insider noted, "There was no professional obligation for her being there," and added that the pair used to meet "discreetly" in hotels during the earlier stages of their relationship. The source also disclosed, "Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between them. They are the real deal."
