Johnny Depp is 'seriously' dating his former lawyer Joelle Rich who repped him in defamation trial

Johnny Depp is moving on. According to Page Six, it has been confirmed that Johnny Depp is dating his lawyer Joelle Rich who previously represented the actor in his UK libel case against The Sun. Depp's case against his ex-wife Amber Heard turned on its head at the Virginia courthouse with Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez taking on as his legal representatives which means Rich and Depp do not have any commercial ties anymore.

Per the outlet, the London-based lawyer is separated from her partner at the moment and there remains the possibility that her divorce might not have been finalised yet. The news comes as a surprise to those on the Internet who were convinced and bought into the rumours that Depp was dating his US representative Camille Vasquez, given that during the televised trial both Depp and Vasquez looked quite close to each other.