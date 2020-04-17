Johnny Depp joins Instagram amidst Amber Heard legal drama; Shares video about ‘hideous’ COVID 19 crisis

Johnny Depp finally joined Instagram amidst the ongoing legal drama with his ex-wife Amber Heard. He shared a video about the Coronavirus crisis.

Johnny Depp has finally joined Instagram. The 56-year-old Hollywood star, who is currently in the middle of an ugly legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, kick-started his Instagram journey to premiere his and Jeff Beck's musical cover of John Lennon's song, Isolation. The timing could not be better since people are stuck in their homes self-isolating to avoid the deadly Coronavirus. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor opened up about the ongoing Pandemic in a lengthy video.

“I've never done any of this before. I don't think I've really ever felt any particular reason to until now. Now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people's lives,” he said in the clip. He further spoke about how people have been struggling because of the health crisis. “People are ill and without care. People are getting sick and fighting for breath. People are dying at frighteningly high rates. Many are unable to provide for their children and their families as a result of this hideous global pandemic."

Depp urged people to help each other amid the ongoing Pandemic. “I know for the moment if feels like both of our times are tied behind our backs, and to some degree they are. But our minds are unbound and our hearts are not chained and we can care. Through caring we will help each other and we will prevail. Caring is as close as the eye can see. It's right in front of you at all times if you just have a look,” he said.

It seems like he hinted at his conflict with Heard when he thanked his fans for their support. “Thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years. I am touched beyond words.” Within few hours, the actor had more than one million Instagram followers.

